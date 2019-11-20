Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
DISTEFANO, Vincent A. Jr. 66, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Vincent relocated to Florida in 1979 with his wife. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mary Distefano. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Beverly; brother, Joseph of Largo; sister, Lucille of St. Petersburg; sister-in-law, Sharon of Cream Ridge, NJ; one niece and several nephews. Vincent owned a private investigation agency and polygraph service for 38 years in St. Petersburg and then became a Polygraph Examiner for the St. Petersburg Police Department. There will be a visitation Friday, November 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm followed by a reception at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N. Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019
