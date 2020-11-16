In Loving Memory of Vincent A. DiStefano Jan. 2, 1953 - Nov. 16, 2019 My beloved husband, best friend, and soul mate, it's been a year since you've been gone. I miss you so much! I miss your gentle smile, your hugs and kisses, and your tender touch. God took you from me way too soon. It wasn't supposed to be this way. We were supposed to grow old together but now I'm left all alone. A day does not go by that I don't think about you and the life we had together. You always told me you were nothing without me; now I'm nothing without you. Rest in peace my love until we are joined together once again. Your Loving Wife



