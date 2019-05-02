MANDESE, Vincent James
passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Vincent was born in New York , New York and was a graduate of Hillsborough High School. He was a resident of Brandon. He worked for 30 years at Reynolds Metals. His parents owned and operated Six Mile Creek Market. He is survived by his son, Christopher Mandese; his brother, Nicholas Mandese; nephews, Michael Mandese, Nicholas E. Mandese, Timothy Mandese; and two grandchildren, Colby and Mallory Mandese. Visitation wil be at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Thursday, May 2, 2019, 4-6 pm; with Funeral Service at 6 pm. Graveside service with Military Honors will take pace Friday, May 3, 2019, 10 am, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019