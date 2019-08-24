Vincent PATTERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent PATTERSON.
Obituary
Send Flowers

PATTERSON, Vincent Lamar 53, died August 13, 2019. He was a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Gregory Sr. and Cora Patterson; one son, Vincent Patterson Jr.; grandson, Vincent Patterson III; brother, Gregory Patterson Jr.; sister, Verniquwa Patterson-Worthen; one niece; and a host of nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, who will miss Vincent dearly. Visitation was held Friday, August 23, 2019, 6-7 pm, with Service Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11 am, at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3647 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33711. A.J. Manuel Funeral Home, Hollywood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.