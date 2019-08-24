PATTERSON, Vincent Lamar 53, died August 13, 2019. He was a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Gregory Sr. and Cora Patterson; one son, Vincent Patterson Jr.; grandson, Vincent Patterson III; brother, Gregory Patterson Jr.; sister, Verniquwa Patterson-Worthen; one niece; and a host of nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, who will miss Vincent dearly. Visitation was held Friday, August 23, 2019, 6-7 pm, with Service Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11 am, at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3647 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33711. A.J. Manuel Funeral Home, Hollywood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019