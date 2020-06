Or Copy this URL to Share

PROBST, Vincent G. Jr. 76, of Oldsmar, died June 15, 2020. Visit June 22, 2020 at 10 am until time of service at 11 am Blount & Curry Temple Terrace. Burial Florida National



