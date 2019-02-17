PIZZOLONGO, Vincenza (Dell'Aquila)
|
"Gloria"
died peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Sevierville, TN. She was born in New York City, NY, and was a longtime resident of Mountainbrook Village in Sevierville. She is predeceased by her brother, Carmine and her beloved husband of 69 years, Peter; and survived by sons, Peter (Carlos Prugue), Michael (Cheryl), and Matthew (fiance;e Monica Lee); grandchildren, Laura, Michael, Joseph, Nicholas, and Steven; great-grandchildren, Caitie Mae and Hank; sisters, Dorothy and Madelyn; and brother, Matty Jr. She is the daughter of the late Matty and Madelyn Dell'Aquila. Visitation will be held on February 18, 2019 from 12-1 pm, at the Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL 34655, followed by a funeral service and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the .
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019