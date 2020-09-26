Vincenzo TARALLO

1/
TARALLO, Vincenzo of Tampa, FL., died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020 at home, he was 94. He was born In Sicily Italy. Vincent worked as a Tailor at Maas Brothers and retired in 1991. He is survived by his wife, Gemma, of 66 years; two sons, Enzo and Angelo; two daughters, Rosa and Marinella; one son-in-law; two daughters-in-law; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Viewing will be Sunday, Sept. 27 from 5-7 pm at Blount & Curry at 3207 W. Bears Ave., Tampa. Mass will be held the following day on Sept. 28, 11 am, at St. Timothy Catholic Church 17512 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz. Funeral Following at Garden of Memories.

