GRILL, Viola F. 103, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 29, 2020 with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth and oldest son, Peter McAuley. She is survived by her sons, John McAuley (Donna) and Robert McAuley (Mona); daughter-in-law, Donna McAuley-Ryan; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Bay Pines Memorial Cemetery March 12, 2020 at 1:30 with a celebration of life to follow. veteransfuneralcare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020