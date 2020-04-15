Viola GUSTAFSON

Obituary
GUSTAFSON, Viola "Ginger" resident of Watermark, in Trinity, formerly of Amber Glades in Safety Harbor, FL, passed away April 5, 2020. She had just celebrated her 98th birthday on March 10. She was an Occupational Therapy Instructor for the State of New York. She was the wife of Stewart Gustafson who preceded her in death. She had two children whom she adored: her son Robert Gustafson, married to Nancy Orth Gustafson, who reside in New Port Richey, FL, and her daughter, Eileen Renee Gustafson Wilson of Ash, NC, who also preceded her in death. She has four grandchildren, Lauren, April, Jason, and Sergio; and four great-grandchildren, Cole, Carson, Owen, and Finn.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
