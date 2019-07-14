SEENEY, Viola K.
79, of Weeki Wachee, passed away July 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Maureen O'Connor, Kathleen Von Der Ahe (Tim), Eileen O'Connor, Colleen O'Connor, Noreen Buchbinder (Steve), Trish Seeney, Frank Peter Seeney (Lisa), and Mary Coscarella; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Victor Smits (Sharon) and two nephews. She will be lovingly remembered as our mother, grandma, sister, and friend. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10-12 with a Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini at 1 pm. Burial at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019