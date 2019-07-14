Viola K. SEENEY

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Brewer Family
Service Information
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL
34601
(352)-796-4991
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini
Burial
Following Services
Florida Hills Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

SEENEY, Viola K.

79, of Weeki Wachee, passed away July 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Maureen O'Connor, Kathleen Von Der Ahe (Tim), Eileen O'Connor, Colleen O'Connor, Noreen Buchbinder (Steve), Trish Seeney, Frank Peter Seeney (Lisa), and Mary Coscarella; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Victor Smits (Sharon) and two nephews. She will be lovingly remembered as our mother, grandma, sister, and friend. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10-12 with a Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini at 1 pm. Burial at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brooksville, FL   (352) 796-4991
funeral home direction icon