Viola MENENDEZ

MENENDEZ, Viola 98, of Tampa, passed away July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Manuel. Survivors are devoted sons, Adrian Menendez (Camille) and Davian Menendez (Tina), many beloved grandchildren; greatgrandchildren; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 9:30 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories followed by a graveside service at 10 am in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Truly a renaissance women of her generation. Please sign Viola's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com