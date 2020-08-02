Viola Wirtemburg

WIRTEMBURG, Viola (Conway) 86, passed away July 25, 2020 in Largo, Florida. She is the daughter of the late Frances and Viola Conway. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward I. Wirtemburg Sr.; grandson, SSG Matthew Sitton; and granddaughter, Dana Neary. She is survived by her children, Edward Wirtemburg Jr., Dane Wirtemburg, Debra Wade, Karen Pinney, Kurt Wirtemburg, and Cheryl Sitton; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Suncoast Hospice. Serenity Funeral Home www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com