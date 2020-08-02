1/1
Viola Wirtemburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIRTEMBURG, Viola (Conway) 86, passed away July 25, 2020 in Largo, Florida. She is the daughter of the late Frances and Viola Conway. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward I. Wirtemburg Sr.; grandson, SSG Matthew Sitton; and granddaughter, Dana Neary. She is survived by her children, Edward Wirtemburg Jr., Dane Wirtemburg, Debra Wade, Karen Pinney, Kurt Wirtemburg, and Cheryl Sitton; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Suncoast Hospice. Serenity Funeral Home www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved