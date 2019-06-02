Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Church
Dryer Road
Largo, FL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Serenity Gardens
Largo, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Grey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet "Vi" Grey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Violet "Vi" Grey Obituary
GREY, Violet "Vi"

91, of Largo, passed away May 29, 2019. She was born in Jamaica, VI, migrated to New York in 1971, and later to Largo in 2006. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and an avid cook who loved to eat and spend time with her grandchildren. She will be missed. Vi is survived by her five children; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will take place at 1 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, Dryer Road, Largo. The family will receive friends starting at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Serenity Gardens, in Largo.

ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
Download Now