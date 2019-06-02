|
GREY, Violet "Vi"
91, of Largo, passed away May 29, 2019. She was born in Jamaica, VI, migrated to New York in 1971, and later to Largo in 2006. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and an avid cook who loved to eat and spend time with her grandchildren. She will be missed. Vi is survived by her five children; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will take place at 1 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, Dryer Road, Largo. The family will receive friends starting at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Serenity Gardens, in Largo.
ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019