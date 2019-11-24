|
SMITH, Violet (Montgomery) "Mom" "Grammie" 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 16 November 2019. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Colonel Francis J. Smith Jr. (USA-Ret.) "Smitty"; her parents; and a brother, George A. Montgomery Jr. Violet was born in Union City, New Jersey to Elizabeth Ann Stokes and George Alexander Montgomery. In 1950, she signed up for love with Smitty for an exciting journey through the military full of adventures and delights. Violet learned the military life like a pro and remained dedicated to it and it's participants until her death. Her memberships and affiliations are too vast to list but those who knew her knew that she could always be counted on to "suit up, show up, and follow up". She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Carson (Lonnie Higginbotham); her one granddaughter, Alicia Boardman, of Louisville, Kentucky; and great-grand- daughter, Alexandra Boardman of Charlotte, North Carolina. At Violet's request there will be no local services but the interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Remembrances may be made in Violet's name to MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) Scholarship Fund at: MOAA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1824, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-9917.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019