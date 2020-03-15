|
MURGADO LOMBARDIA, Violeta of Tampa, retired CEO Tampa Chapter American Red Cross, on staff for over 40 years. passed away on February 13, 2020. She attended the University of Tampa. She was one of the first woman members of Tampa Rotary Club, Past Board member of Las Damas de Sant Yago and Centro Asturiano de Tampa, Past President of Centro Asturiano de Tampa Memorial Park, one of the founders of Red Cross Angels, Past Chairman of Spanish Lyric Theater Board, and coordinator of the Ybor City Museum Society. She was currently a member of Centro Asturiano de Tampa and Las Damas de Centro Asturiano de Tampa. Born in Tampa, Florida, she was preceded in death by parents, Avelino and Argimira Sanchez; husbands, Frank Murgado and Braulio Lombardia; brother, J. Manuel Sanchez; and sister-n-law, Mary Ann Sanchez. She is survived by daughter, Penny Burroughs (William); stepsons, K. R. Lombardia (Judy) and David Lombardia (Cheryl); grandchildren, Cristina Burroughs (Josh Heitel), Beau Burroughs (Amanda), Tracy Lombardia, Tammy Lombardia (Gary) Siliven, and Sherry Lynn Lombardia Born (Derek); nieces and nephews, including Jose M. (Joey) Sanchez (Donna), Ethan Sanchez, Andres Sanchez, Alexis Belli (Zack), and Rhoen Belli. Special Thanks go to her loving caretaker, Rodia Eres and her family. Gathering will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 21 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa, located at 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602 (Corner of Palm and Nebraska). Donations may be sent to Centro Asturiano de Tampa or Tampa Chapter American Red Cross. Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020