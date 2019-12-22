BERRY, Virdie 91, passed away peacefully December 19, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack Berry; her daughter, Betty Tolbert; and grandsons, Anthony and Jerry Krautheim. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia and Tammy; and their husbands, Robert and Edward; son, John; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends 11am-12 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice of Hillsborough County (Garnet Team), 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019