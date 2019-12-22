Virdie BERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virdie BERRY.
Service Information
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL
33511
(813)-689-8121
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BERRY, Virdie 91, passed away peacefully December 19, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack Berry; her daughter, Betty Tolbert; and grandsons, Anthony and Jerry Krautheim. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia and Tammy; and their husbands, Robert and Edward; son, John; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends 11am-12 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice of Hillsborough County (Garnet Team), 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brandon, FL   (813) 689-8121
funeral home direction icon