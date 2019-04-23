SPADACCIA, Virgil R.
95, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on April 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Elmsford, NY, Virgil served in the US Air Force during WW II. He was the loving husband of Frances J. Spadaccia. He will always be remembered for his wonderful personality. Survivors include his wife, Frances J. Spadaccia; sons, Glenn A. Spadaccia, Larry Spadaccia, and wife, Denise; his grandchildren, Michelle Middleton, Cara N. Beckenbach, and Katie Spadaccia; and great-grand- children, Skyler and Liliana Beckenbach. A viewing will be held at Downing Funeral Home, 1214 Wendy Court, Spring Hill on Wednesday, April 24 from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm. Also a full Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill on Thursday, April 25 at 9:30 am, followed by a Memorial service at the Florida National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019