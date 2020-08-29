ALLENDER, Virginia Thompson died in the early morning hours of July 11, 2020 at the Sentara General Hospital, in Virginia Beach, due to complications from surgery for a broken leg. She was 95. She was born in Pennsylvania, but moved to St. Petersburg after marrying Howard Franklin Allender in 1946. In the years that followed, they had four children, all of whom have survived her, Neelie Sacharow, Matthew Allender, Mark Allender and David Allender. Virginia Allender's career began in the early 1950s teaching English and Latin at Lealman Junior High School. In the early 1960s, Virginia had a television show on WSUN in St. Petersburg. The show was for children and included them as guests. During the show, Virginia would read stories from the Bible. During the 1960s, she became a guidance counselor, working at Azalea Junior High School in St. Petersburg. She continued in the position until her family moved to Pennsylvania in 1968. Anyone who wishes to express their condolences to the family would be encouraged to call Matthew Allender at (757) 474-9192. The family would appreciate kind words more than a gift.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store