88, of Tampa, passed away on February 11, 2019. Born on Long Island, NY, Virginia moved to Tampa, FL, in 1981. She is survived by her loving family: children, John Bailey, Karen Mirrington (husband, Michael), and Elizabeth Bailey; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Lisa Bailey; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Carsen Bailey; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Van Hooten. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Bailey; son, Harold L. Bailey Jr.; and brother, Milton Johnson. Her dear son, John was her loving caregiver during the last few years of her life. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service, 12:30 pm, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay or the SPCA of Tampa Bay. Please view and sign our online guestbook at:



