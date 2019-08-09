Virginia BENNETT

Service Information
Pinecrest Funeral Chapels Cortez Boulevard
15010 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL
34613
(352)-796-1656
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mariner United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENNETT, Virginia R. 96, of Brooksville, FL, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. She was a longtime resident of the Brookridge Retirement Community along with her husband, Donald, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her son, Craig S. (Cynthia) Bennett of Denton, TX; a daughter, Olivia (Thomas) Harrison of Whitmore Lake, MI; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Mariner United Methodist Church, August 11, 2019 at 11 am. Pinecrest Funeral Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.