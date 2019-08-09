BENNETT, Virginia R. 96, of Brooksville, FL, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. She was a longtime resident of the Brookridge Retirement Community along with her husband, Donald, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her son, Craig S. (Cynthia) Bennett of Denton, TX; a daughter, Olivia (Thomas) Harrison of Whitmore Lake, MI; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Mariner United Methodist Church, August 11, 2019 at 11 am. Pinecrest Funeral Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019