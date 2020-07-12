BUTLER, Virginia E We are sad to announce the passing of our mother on June 28, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. She was 93. Born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1926 to her parents, Alvaro nd Margaretta Lane. She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Butler and her grandson, Ronald F. Schaaf. She is survived by her children, Frederick Schaaf (Cathy), Terrie LaBrie, Virginia Reynolds (Frank). She has five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Cora B. Foster of Macon, GA and a niece and nephews. We will remember always her funny jokes and lines meant to keep us smiling. We will miss her greatly. Services and interment have been held. R. Lee Williams & Son



