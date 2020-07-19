Virginia CLINE

CLINE, Virginia Ruth 89, died July 14, 2020. Virginia was born September 1, 1930 to Roy and Mabel Sheley in Middletown, NY. The eldest of two, Virginia leaves sister, Edythe Gaylord of Syracuse; and will be laid to rest beside her parents in Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, New York. Virginia was a teacher in Pinellas County for several years. Virginia was the mother of three children. She is survived by son, Ron Cline (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Jill Cline; daughter, Laura Cline Pitt; three grandchildren, Jessica Pitt Lombardo, Callie Cline, William R. Cline; two great-grandchildren, Jamerica Pitt and Alexander Fox Lombardo. She was preceded in death by her son, William A. Cline; son-in-law, Samuel Pitt; and grandson, Derek Cline. A private memorial service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Largo, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinellas County Headstart. Serenity Funeral Home SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com