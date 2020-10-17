1/1
Virginia COVINGTON
1927 - 2020
COVINGTON, Virginia 92, of Tampa, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born November 28, 1927, in Gadsden, Alabama and is the last of five siblings. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Covington Sr. She is survived by her son, Robert S. (Ginger) Covington, Jr.; daughter, Bonnie Wagner; three grandchildren, Keith (Jamie) Covington, Craig (Melinda) Covington, and Matthew Covington; two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Caroline Covington; and many nieces and nephews. Ginny was a dedicated mother first and foremost but especially loved her role as a grandmother. She was also a member of Bayshore Baptist Church which was near and dear to her heart. She loved reading her Bible and visiting her friends at church. A visitation will take place on Monday, October 19 at 10:30 am with a funeral service to follow at 11 am at Bayshore Baptist Church. Interment will follow immediately after at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park where she will be buried next to her husband. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:30 AM
Bayshore Baptist Church
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bayshore Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
