CUTRIGHT, Virginia R. "Ginger" 76, of Tarpon Springs, passed away peacefully June 4, 2020. She will be truly missed by her loving family and dear friends. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly; son, Michael (Deneen); and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



