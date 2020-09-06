Virginia Davis

DAVIS, Virginia Mae 85, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on August 30, 2020. Virginia was born on April 20, 1935 in McMinnville, TN. She enjoyed growing flowers, nature, camping, reading and taking walks in her neighborhood. She loved sports, especially Alabama football, and she attended any sport her children or grandchildren played as often as she could. Virginia was a life-long devout member of the Church of Christ. She survived non-hodgkin lymphoma. She was strong, loving and compassionate, always ready for a kiss and a hug every morning after her cup of coffee. Virginia fell in love with Paul when he returned from the Air Force. They were married January 3, 1956 in McMinnville, TN. They were together for 60 years, and raised four children. She is survived by her children, Don Davis (Mindy), Phil Davis (April), Anece Hughes (Chris) and John Davis (Nola). She will be missed by her 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by father and mother, Willie and Irene Hall; brother, Thomas Hall; and her husband, Paul. A small grave-side service attended by immediate family will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Thursday, September 3, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
