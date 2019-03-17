CAUTHEN, Virginia E.
83, of Pinellas Park passed away March 15, 2019. Mrs. Cauthen was a founding member of First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park and was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clyde in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Michael) Sanderlin; sons, Kevin and Keith (Roberta); and grandchildren, Nikki, David, Tyler, Katie and Jacob. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday March 18 at First United Methodist, 9025 49th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL. 33782. Interment to follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019