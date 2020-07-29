1/1
Virginia Estep
ESTEP, Virginia W. 89, of Tampa, passed away April 04, 2020. She enjoyed a long career as a seamstress and until her retirement she worked for the best menswear companies of Tampa. Virginia proudly produced many homemade pieces of work for family and friends. Gifts like coasters, tablecloths and runners, pillows, costumes for events like Halloween, Christmas, and Gasparilla, and especially quilts. She would also design quilts and pillows for the new babies of the family specifically for their arrival. Her greatest joy was giving these gifts with love. Virginia was a gem at country cooking and delighted in sharing good food with guests in her home. She loved collecting family photos, stories, and would often share with family members on daily phone calls. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George B. Estep; daughter, Donna Jean Estep; grandson, Sammy DeJesus; her parents, Etta and Hugh Wilburn; sisters, Minnie Munsey and Dorothy Ridpath; brothers, Ernest, Bill, Clarence, Grady, Preston, and Dextor Wilburn. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Roscoe) Love and Vickie DeJesus; sons, Bobby Schuster, David (Mary Beth) Estep, Randy (Terri) Estep and Glenn (Judy) Estep; sister, Catherine Martin of Tampa, FL; brother, Robert Wilburn of Roanoke, VA; 49 beautiful grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a long list of friends. Virginia is greatly missed, and those left behind thank God for the privilege of loving her and for her love. A gathering will be held at Blount & Curry - MacDill, Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Virginia's name to your local hospice provider. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
AUG
1
Service
02:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
