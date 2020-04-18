GILBERT, Virginia Doyle "Ginny" of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 70, under the care of Hospice. Ginny graduated from St. Petersburg College with an AA, AS in Veterinary Technology and was a Certified Veterinary Technician. Ginny is the daughter of George (deceased) and Jane Doyle (living). She is survived by her mother, Jane L. Doyle; four brothers, Dave, Larry, Art, and Dan Doyle; two daughters, Kelly Jane Gilbert and Colleen Vivian Gilbert as well as Kelly's twin sons, Lucas and Jackson Daggett. She is also survived by her dear friend, Carol Anne Shannon. Ceremonies at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2020