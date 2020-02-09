GRYP, Virginia 93, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice and her loving family. Virginia married Earl Gryp in 1953 and was a physicians' receptionist until they retired to St. Petersburg in 1981. They celebrated their 55th anniversary prior to his passing in 2008. She is survived by two daughters, Joanne (Kurt) and Janice (Larry); four grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery and she will be interred next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020