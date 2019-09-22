Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Hecker


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Hecker Obituary
HECKER, Virginia Joyce "Ginny" age 68, of Dunedin, Florida passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 19, 2019. Ginny was born in Medina, Ohio on December 30, 1950, and received a B.S. in Elementary Education from Central Michigan University in 1973. After moving to Florida, Ginny worked as a Pinellas County elementary teacher for 34 years. Ginny loved teaching and remained active in the educational community after her retirement. Ginny is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Hecker; son, Joshua Hecker and wife Ashley of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and daughter, Betsey DiSanza and husband John of Grand Junction, Colorado. Ginny is also survived by her sister, Kim Blythe and husband John of Chipley, Florida and three grandchildren, Gabriel DiSanza, Penelope Hecker and Owen Hecker. Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Parfitt and brother, Lewis Paul Parfitt. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Moss Feaster in Dunedin, Florida. Moss Feaster Dunedin MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now