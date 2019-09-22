|
|
HECKER, Virginia Joyce "Ginny" age 68, of Dunedin, Florida passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 19, 2019. Ginny was born in Medina, Ohio on December 30, 1950, and received a B.S. in Elementary Education from Central Michigan University in 1973. After moving to Florida, Ginny worked as a Pinellas County elementary teacher for 34 years. Ginny loved teaching and remained active in the educational community after her retirement. Ginny is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Hecker; son, Joshua Hecker and wife Ashley of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and daughter, Betsey DiSanza and husband John of Grand Junction, Colorado. Ginny is also survived by her sister, Kim Blythe and husband John of Chipley, Florida and three grandchildren, Gabriel DiSanza, Penelope Hecker and Owen Hecker. Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Parfitt and brother, Lewis Paul Parfitt. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Moss Feaster in Dunedin, Florida. Moss Feaster Dunedin MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019