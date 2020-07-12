1/
Virginia KEATON
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
KEATON, Virginia Mae (Kitts) age 100, of Cumming, Georgia and formerly of Tampa, Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home in the care of her loving daughters. Virginia was born in Bolair, West Virginia on February 23, 1920 and was the daughter of the late James and Mary Kitts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Keaton; brothers, Charles and Lawrence Kitts; and son-in-law, Andrew Alexander. She is survived by her son, Jerry Jackson and daughter-in-law, Teresa, of Florence, SC; daughters, Connie Alexander of Cumming, GA and Nancy Hulme and son-in-law, Steve Hulme, of Garner, NC; grandchildren, Miriah Jackson, Lauren Bush and husband, David, Thomas Hulme and wife, Emily, Jonathan Hulme and wife, Maurine; and one great-grand-daughter, Sophia Bush. Virginia will be fondly remembered as a kind and good-natured woman. She lovingly supported her family and cherished spending time with them. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 1 pm, followed by funeral services at 2 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue, Tampa, FL. Interment will immediately follow the funeral services at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
