HORNER, Virginia L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia L. HORNER.
passed away March 29, 2019 at her home. Services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday April 6, 2019, at the East Thonontosassa Baptist Church, 12735 Knights Griffin Road, Thonotosassa, FL. To view her full obituary and sign Virgina's guestbook, please visit:
www.veteransfuneralcare.com
Veterans Funeral Care 727-524-9202
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
(727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019