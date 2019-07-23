Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee MILEY. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Estates at Carpenters 1001 Carpenters Way Lakeland , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MILEY, Virginia Lee



91, spouse of Dr. G. Odell Miley, passed away July 20, 2019. Born September 10, 1928 in Timberville, VA, she was the daughter of J.B. and Grace Wood. Virginia graduated from Plant City High School, Florida in 1945. Virginia and Odell married December 28, 1947, and they celebrated 71 years of marriage. They resided in Lakeland, then Winter Haven, where they welcomed their first son, Christopher. After moving to Orlando, they welcomed their second son, Craig. Virginia worked as a licensed practical nurse for 12 years in Orlando and Sebring, and her highest calling was showering love and caring on her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Grace Wood; her brother, Vernon Wood; sister, Reeda Carmichael; and son, Christopher. Her survivors include her husband, G. Odell Miley; her son, Craig Miley (Debbie Smoak Miley) of Clermont, FL; grandson, Christopher Miley (Sydney Lambeth Miley) of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Rachel Miley; and great-grandson, Kaden of Magnolia Springs, AL; grandsons, Stephen Batman of Lakeland, FL and Kevin Batman (Emily) of Clermont, FL; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Leah, Kase, and Kolt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life gathering in Estates at Carpenters at 10 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1001 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL 33809. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the G. Odell Miley Scholarship Fund at Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.

MILEY, Virginia Lee91, spouse of Dr. G. Odell Miley, passed away July 20, 2019. Born September 10, 1928 in Timberville, VA, she was the daughter of J.B. and Grace Wood. Virginia graduated from Plant City High School, Florida in 1945. Virginia and Odell married December 28, 1947, and they celebrated 71 years of marriage. They resided in Lakeland, then Winter Haven, where they welcomed their first son, Christopher. After moving to Orlando, they welcomed their second son, Craig. Virginia worked as a licensed practical nurse for 12 years in Orlando and Sebring, and her highest calling was showering love and caring on her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Grace Wood; her brother, Vernon Wood; sister, Reeda Carmichael; and son, Christopher. Her survivors include her husband, G. Odell Miley; her son, Craig Miley (Debbie Smoak Miley) of Clermont, FL; grandson, Christopher Miley (Sydney Lambeth Miley) of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Rachel Miley; and great-grandson, Kaden of Magnolia Springs, AL; grandsons, Stephen Batman of Lakeland, FL and Kevin Batman (Emily) of Clermont, FL; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Leah, Kase, and Kolt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life gathering in Estates at Carpenters at 10 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1001 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL 33809. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the G. Odell Miley Scholarship Fund at Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019

