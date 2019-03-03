Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. McDONALD. View Sign

McDONALD, Virginia M.



went home to be with the Lord Feb. 22, 2019. Ginny was born in Buffalo, NY March 24, 1931 to Alvin and Leah Musselman. Ginny was a graduate of H.B. Plant High School in 1949 and Florida State University in 1954 with a B.S. in education. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Ginny taught middle school in Tampa for 18 years and opened/operated The Island Gifts on Davis Island from 1976-1990. Visitation will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at Blount Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood, beginning at 10 am with services to follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations by made to the Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute/USF Health.

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

