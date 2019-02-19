Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. STONE. View Sign





entered into eternal rest Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in 1927 to George and Edna Landry and spent her childhood on French Island in Old Town, Maine. She met and married her husband Walter J. Stone Sr., and spent her life raising her family of eight children. To say that she loved babies is an understatement. Virginia and Walter began their married life living in Nashua, NH, and later moved to Upstate New York. She loved all sports and enjoyed bowling and especially loved playing golf with her family and friends. She loved watching the New York Yankees baseball games. Later in life, they moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where she and Walter cared for her mother until her death. Following the death of her husband, Virginia moved back to New York and was cared for by her children. When she could no longer live on her own, she returned to Florida to live with her son Walter and daughter-in-law Lisa, who continued to provide excellent care and comfort for Virginia in their home in Town Shores, Gulfport, Florida. There she was surrounded by friends while enjoying warmer weather, and visiting family which she looked forward to.



Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walter J. Stone Sr.; her daughter, Christine Mattiske; her brother, George Landry Jr.; and her infant granddaughter, Jessica VanZandt. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Babus; and her loving children, Janice Ossenkop (David), Kathryn Larsen (William), Karen Casey (Bruce), Walter J. Stone Jr. (Lisa), Donna Lynch, Douglas Stone (Judi), and Lisa VanZandt (Robert). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Virginia will be forever loved and missed until we are all together again with our Lord Jesus Christ, celebrating eternal life in Heaven.



There will be a private service for family members at Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, and interment next to her husband at St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau, NY.



www.brettfuneralhome.net

4810 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg , FL 33711

