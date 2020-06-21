Virginia McGUIRK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGUIRK, Virginia Smith 93, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on June 15, 2020. She will join her husband, Joseph B. and her son, Joseph R. in heaven. She is survived by her son, Laurence (Kathleen); and her grandchildren, Logan, Christopher, Kelsey (Justin), and Sean. Virginia was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1927 and graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1944. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and she worked at St. Petersburg City Hall for eight years. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association. Virginia married Joseph B. McGuirk on June 27, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She is dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Largo on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 am. Guestbook @ www.brettfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved