Virginia McGUIRK

McGUIRK, Virginia Smith 93, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on June 15, 2020. She will join her husband, Joseph B. and her son, Joseph R. in heaven. She is survived by her son, Laurence (Kathleen); and her grandchildren, Logan, Christopher, Kelsey (Justin), and Sean. Virginia was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1927 and graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1944. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and she worked at St. Petersburg City Hall for eight years. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association. Virginia married Joseph B. McGuirk on June 27, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She is dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Largo on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 am. Guestbook @ www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.