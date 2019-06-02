McPHILLIPS, Virginia
"Miss Ginger"
age 90, of Temple Terrace, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born February 16, 1929 in Tampa, the daughter of William and Clyde McLeod, Jr. Mom, "Miss Ginger" was loved by her family, friends and neighbors. Her passions were helping kids, cooking and sewing. Our house was the place to play and our friends were always welcome. Mom was famous for her Pecan Pie, sewing costumes for her children and grandchildren and making costumes for the King High school Lionettes. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader from 1955-1965. Troop 392 still stayed in touch with her until the day she passed. She had a long life filled with love and laughter. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Butch McPhillips and her brother, Bill McLeod. Survivors include her sons, David McPhillips (Kitty), Billy McPhillips (Hollace) and Bruce McPhillips; daughter, Linda McPhillips; sister, Martha McLeod; grandchildren, Kristina, Dawn, Brian, Shaun, Summer, Hunter and Montana; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Mason, Jacob, Kaylei, Layla, Nicholas, Conner and Adley. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice. Words of comfort may be expressed at
www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019