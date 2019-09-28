Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia PARREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARREN, Virginia Carmella 87, of New Port Richey, formerly of Melrose Park, IL, beloved wife of Arthur D. Parren (deceased); loving father of Laura (Stephen) Sciarrio, Elizabeth (Ralph) Valentine, Carol (Frank Brodarick) Pearson, and Judy (Timothy) Hancock; proud grandmother of Meredith (Pranav) Shah, Alex and Justin Valentine, Angelica Pearson, Ryan and Margaret Hancock; sister of Frank (deceased) (Joyce) Stillo and Eleanor (Thomas deceased) Miller; fond aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews, passed away on September 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends may attend a memorial Mass to be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in New Port Richey on Monday, September 30 at 9 am, to celebrate Virginia's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HPH Hospice Pasco County. Since Virginia's retirement in 1992 she and her husband, Arthur settled in Florida for a new adventure. Virginia and Art Parren were members of Seven Springs Golf and Country Club for over 20 years. She served on the board and held many volunteer positions over the years. They made a beautiful life for themselves in their golfing community and developed very special bonds with their friends. Virginia battled cancer for three and a half years, and with family, friends, community, and the wonderful care of HPH Hospice was able to pass away peacefully in her home. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Monday, September 30, at 9 am. Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens will be announced at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019

