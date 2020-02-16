PASS, Virginia L. of Tampa, went to heaven February 10, 2020, two days after her 94th birthday. A Celebration of Life will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL, at 2 pm, Wednesday, February 19. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, and there will be a committal at Lutz Cemetery following the service. Virginia was born in Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Oran W. Pass; her parents, Oscar B. and Nona Bethea Hayman; and her sister, Blanche Kent. Her life will be forever cherished by her four children, Gayle Pass Buford (Bob), Wayne Pass (Shawn), Darrell Pass (Sharon), and Karen Kier (Scott); as well as her dearly loved seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also had a great deal of extended family and many special friends. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

