PENNINGTON, Virginia (Carmichael)



of Tampa, FL, was born on April 1, 1913 in Ocala, Florida to Weller Carmichael and Mildred Mulhall Carmichael. She passed away at her home on May 6, 2019 at the age of 106. She married George Howard Pennington and in 1933 gave birth in Ocala to her adored and devoted only child, George Howard Pennington Jr. and several years later settled in Haines City. Virginia, sensitive to others, smart, and enchanted by books and reading, started the Haines City Library where she served and helped so many as head librarian until her retirement in 1978. After Howard's death in 1974 her pioneering spirit initiated her move to Durango, CO where she eventually built a house in a canyon, volunteered at the Durango Arts Center and the Four Corners Opera, and developed a great love for many friends she made there. She remained in her beloved Durango until she was 90 years old and it was time to return to her native Florida.



The family is grateful for Virginia's special caregivers who enabled her to stay in her own home until she died in her sleep, predeceasing her son, George by four weeks.



Virginia was predeceased by her sister, Martha Swanson Fisch. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Pennington; her grandson, Kyle Pennington (Alison); grand-daughter, Karyn Reina (D.J.); great-grandchildren, Dominick Reina (Andrea), Kathryn Reina, George Howard Pennington III, and Charlie Pennington; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.

