REMSON, Virginia J. 89, of Riverview, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Remson Sr. and daughter, Cathy McGuire and is survived by her sons, Robert Jr. and Keith; daughter, Robin Remson; sisters, Carol and Kay Dennis; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 29, 2020