RIPBERGER, Virginia Rhodes passed away on December 29 after celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends the month before. Born on November 26, 1919 in Summers County, WV, she graduated from Blackstone College and attended West Virginia University. She resided in Kenbridge, VA from 1939 until 1961 when she and her husband, Theodore moved to St. Petersburg. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the DAR and Colonial Dames. For 20 years she was a member of the Literacy Council, serving as a volunteer coordinator for tutors and trainees. Survivors include two sons, Carl Theodore Ripberger III and William Rhodes Ripberger; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, Carl Theodore Ripberger Jr.; brothers, William D. Rhodes and Ashby M. Rhodes; and son, Stephen Ashby Ripberger predeceased her. A service will be on Jan. 9 at noon at Westminster Palms. Contributions may be made to the Literacy Council or the Free Clinic, both of St. Petersburg.

