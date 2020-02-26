ROBERTS, Virginia 76, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Virginia Roberts was the loving mother of four children. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer; sister, Dolores; and herparents, Gordon and Julia. She is survived by her four children, Dottie, Patti, Spencer, Steven; her sisters, Carol, Tina, and Mary; brothers, David, Richard; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 28, at The Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Avenue Tampa. Virginia will be laid to rest alongside her one true love, her husband Spencer. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Life Path Hospice in the name of Virginia Roberts. www.lifepathhospice.chapterhealth.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020