RUTLEDGE, Virginia (Brownfield) "Ginny"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Ginny" (Brownfield) Rutledge.
99, passed away March 27, 2019 under the care of Life Path Hospice. She was born in Covington, KY, May 5, 1919 and a Tampa resident since 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Ester (Brownfield); her husband, Albert Rutledge Sr.; eight brothers and sisters; and one granddaughter.She is survived by her three children Albert Jr. (Kim), Barbara Bishop and Wayne (Chris); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Vistation will be at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home, Temple Terrace FL, April 2 at 10 am with services starting at 11 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, US 301 in Thonotosassa.
Blount & Curry MacDill
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019