Virginia SHERWOOD

SHERWOOD, Virginia "Ginny" 78, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully June 19, 2020. Beloved husband to Chris Male-fert, devoted mother to John (Lisa) Sherwood, dear sister to Mary Kay Walker, cherished daughter of the late Dow and Mary Sherwood and beloved aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Virginia was born and raised in Chicago, IL, moved to Tampa, FL where she raised her son John. Virginia followed in her mother and father's footsteps in running the Dow Sherwood Village Inns and the Showboat Dinner Theatre. Virginia battled cancer for years. Her determination, strength and a whole lot of humor allowed her to battle the disease for many years. She brought out the fun in everyone who knew her and will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For info on this please email John Sherwood at Jds0325@gmail.com Donations to The Gold Shield Foundation in Virginia's name would be greatly appreciated.



