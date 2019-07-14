TETT, Virginia (Stubing)
90, formerly of Clearwater, passed away June 27, 2019 in Great Falls, VA. Born in New York, she lived in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Virginia, working in the aerospace and education fields. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Stan, and her daughter-in-law, Mary B. Tett; and is survived by her daughter, Ginger Singh, and son-in-law, Paul; son, John Tett; grandchildren, Anjuli and Jay Singh, and Beckie, Ryan, Ali, and Adam Tett.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019