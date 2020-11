Or Copy this URL to Share

VIA, Virginia Louise passed Oct. 31, 2020 from her battle with cancer. She is survived by her partner, Ric; and her sons, Tom and Michael. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave N., St. Peteersburg, FL 33709, Saturday November 14 at 1:30 pm. If you are interested in sending flowers, instead please make a donation to the church mentioned above.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store