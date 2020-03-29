WELCH, Virginia Rose (Atkinson) 87, of Saint Petersburg, FL, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Welch came to Florida in 1957 from Rockville, IN. Some of her many talents and interests were sewing, playing piano, singing, cooking, gardening, and watching movies. Mrs. Welch is survived by her husband, Maynard, to whom she was married for 68 years; two daughters, Janet and Amy; two grandsons, Austin and Dylan and one great-grandson, Andrew. She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon and Sandra; brother, Robert; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre- deceased by granddaughter, Jennifer; sister, Treva; and two brothers, Vernon and Michael. Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Anderson McQueen FTC
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020