Virginia WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Virginia Carlton (Johnson) born in Washington, DC, died peacefully at age 94 on August 26, 2020 in Spring Hill, Florida. She was predeceased by both parents, Theodore Carlton Johnson and Florence Yothers Johnson; two brothers, Charles Yothers Johnson and Theodore Lloyd Johnson; one daughter, Janice Louise Williams; and long-time friend, Joseph E. D'Andelet. She attended Blackstone College for Girls and married Wilbur Arthur Williams in December 1944. "Ginny" loved to bowl and enjoyed "gourmet shopping" at "Jacques Penne." In addition, she loved to dance, any style of dance, from the fox-trot to the jitterbug. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Jean Williams; former husband, Wilbur A. Williams; two sisters, Hannah Johnson Fawver and Julia Johnson Gallagher; and numerous nieces and nephews.



