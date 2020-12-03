ZINNER, Virginia 88, of Plant City, FL passed away November 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Yancey Hicks; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Zinner Sr., and brother, Wilbur Hicks Jr. Survivors include children, Charles (Marcella) Zinner, James (Cindy Morselli) Zinner, Carol (Wade) Grigsby; siblings, Stuart Hicks, Betty Philpot; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Plant City. She was a USF graduate with a B.A. in Education in the first graduating class of 1963 and was an Auburn University graduate with an M.A. in Education. She taught from 1964 to 1990 at Bryan Elementary and subsequently at Dover Elementary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.ca
